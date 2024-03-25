A John Tucker Must Die sequel is on the way nearly 18 years after the original film hit theaters, the OG cast confirmed.

Stars Jesse Metcalfe — who played the titular character — Sophia Bush and Arielle Kebbel reunited for a panel at Epic Cons Chicago on Sunday, March 24, where they shared the exciting news with audience members.

“I’ve heard rumors of this script — there’s a script. Apparently, it’s amazing,” said Metcalfe, 45, via E! News. Though he hasn’t seen the screenplay, the Desperate Housewives alum added that he’d “definitely love to be a part of it” and that he “can’t wait to read it.”

Kebbel, 39, went on to reveal that she’s involved in the script, which includes all of the original cast, adding that Metcalfe’s character “may or may not get a chance to change” his womanizing ways.

“Do I get a chance to wear a thong again?” Metcalfe quipped, referring to the scenes where his character posed on a bed in a thong and then convinced his entire high school basketball team to rock the flossy undergarment while playing.

“We wanted to talk to you about that. We were thinking you’d actually, like, make your own brand, endorse it. It’d be a whole thing,” Kebbel replied, to which Metcalfe said, “I’m here for it. I can’t wait to unleash this dad bod on the big screen.”

Bush, 41, simply added, “Ready. To. Go.”

John Tucker Must Die hit theaters in July 2006, earning $68.8 million at the worldwide box office. It followed ladies man John Tucker (Metcalfe) as he dated three girls from different high school cliques at the same time. As revenge for breaking up with all of them, they enlist new student Kate (Brittany Snow) to wreak havoc on his life.

Kebbel teased a John Tucker Must Die reunion in February, writing via Instagram, “John. Tucker. Must. Die. ✨ REUNION ✨ Who’s coming?! March 23-24 in Chicago. Thank you @epiccons for bringing us together again! @sophiabush I’ll bring the volleyball, @realjessemetcalfe you bring the chocolate.”

“This triggered me in the best way,” Snow, 38, commented.

Though Snow was not in attendance at Epic Cons Chicago with her former castmates (Ashanti also skipped the reunion), the actress opened up about her experience filming the romantic comedy and bonding with her co-stars while speaking to Us Weekly on the movie’s 10th anniversary in 2016.

“The best prank that we played on Jesse, which didn’t go over well at the time, is that we printed out a bunch of shirtless pictures of him that were in magazines and put them all on set,” Snow recalled. “He was so embarrassed and not happy with us, but we thought it was hilarious. But he handled it like a champ. I’m sure he wanted to kill us secretly.”