There’s just something about the perfect rom-com that has Us in our feels.

Luckily, movies such as Which Brings Me to You and Upgraded have already proven why 2024 seems to be the year of romance.

Based on the novel of the same name, Which Brings Me to You focuses on two strangers (Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff) who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and tell each other about their most embarrassing sexual encounters, lost first loves and previous heartbreaks.

Hale, who previously starred in other rom-coms including A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, A Nice Girl Like You, The Hating Game and Puppy Love, discussed her interest in the genre.

“I fully feel like I’m in my rom-com era,” she told TVInsider in August 2023. “I love being in them. I always love the challenge as an actor of [taking] the story [and asking] how can I make it uniquely mine.”

Meanwhile, Upgraded explores an unexpected connection between a couple Ana (Camila Mendes) and Will (Archie Renaux), who meet on a flight to London. Before the film was released on Prime Video in February, Mendes exclusively told Us Weekly how she and Renaux brought the love story to life.

“I think it’s all about chemistry. That’s why we loved those rom-coms in the ’90s. There was a time when people actually [did] chemistry reading, and I think that still happens,” she told Us. “[But] I haven’t been in one in a long time.”

Keep scrolling for the most highly anticipated rom-coms of 2024: