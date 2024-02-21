Rom-com fans looking forward to Prime Video’s How to Date Billy Walsh are in for a treat with such a star-studded cast.

How to Date Billy Walsh, which is set to be released in April, follows childhood friends Amelia (Charithra Chandran) and Archie (Sebastian Croft). Just as Archie prepares to tell Amelia about his feelings for her, she falls in love with new transfer student Billy Walsh (Tanner Buchanan).

Before playing Archie, Croft got into acting as a child when he made his television debut as young Ned Stark on Game of Thrones. He also earned a BAFTA Children’s Award nomination for his role in Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans. But it was Croft’s portrayal of Ben Hope on Netflix’s Heartstopper that earned him a reputation with fans.

The hit series, which debuted in 2022, explores a teen romance between Nick (Kit Connor) as he starts to question his sexuality after developing a friendship with fellow student Charlie (Joe Locke). Croft, meanwhile, brought the role of Charlie’s toxic ex-boyfriend to life.

“Whenever you’re playing a character that is loved — or in this case hated — there is a sense of responsibility because you want to do the material justice,” he told L’OFFICIEL in October 2022. “And with this I felt a responsibility to myself to be really vulnerable and truthful with how I portrayed Ben.”

Chandran also has a history on Netflix after playing Edwina Sharma on season 2 of Bridgerton. According to the actress, she learned a lot about connecting with characters through her time on the regency series.

“It’s hard to play a character who could easily be quite saccharine,” she told Shondaland in March 2022. “The only way that you push past that over-sweetness is to really commit to it, to make her more like an ingénue who’s excited by the world.”

Keep scrolling for a guide to every familiar face who appears in How to Date Billy Walsh: