Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff are bringing the heat — and the romance — in their upcoming film Which Brings Me to You.

Based on a novel of the same name by Julianna Baggott and Steve Almond, Which Brings Me to You follows romantic burnouts Jane (Hale) and Will (Wolff), who almost hookup in a coat closet at their mutual friend’s wedding. Instead, they spend the next 24 hours walking each other through their past heartbreaks.

Prior to his role in Which Brings Me to You, Nat gained recognition as a child star alongside brother Alex Wolff on Nickelodeon’s The Naked Brothers Band. He went on to score leading roles in movies such as Paper Towns, Stuck in Love, Behaving Badly, Palo Alto and The Fault in Our Stars.

“When I was 20, I had this moment of playing young, nerdy heartthrob roles that were successful,” Nat told Andrew Garfield for Interview magazine in March 2022 about how his approach to picking projects has evolved. “I was really stupid in my career in my early 20s, I self-destructed a little bit, but now I’m finally getting a shot at some of the roles that I’ve always dreamed of playing, and I’m finally ready as a human and an actor to take it on.”

Hale, for her part, has solidified herself in the rom-com space by starring in movies such as A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, A Nice Girl Like You, The Hating Game and Puppy Love.

“I fully feel like I’m in my rom-com era,” the actress told TVInsider in August 2023. “I love being in them. I always love the challenge as an actor of [taking] the story [and asking] how can I make it uniquely mine.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Which Brings Me to You:

When Will ‘Which Brings Me to You’ Be Released?

The movie will be released in theaters on January 19, 2024.

What Is the Upcoming Romantic Comedy About?

According to the synopsis, Which Brings Me to You follows Jane and Will who are “immediately drawn to each other” at a mutual friend’s wedding. Following a “disastrous hookup” in a coatroom, they decided to spend the next day “trading candid confessions of messy histories and heartbreak, on the off chance that this fling might be the real thing.”

Who Else Stars in the Film?

In addition to Hale and Nat, Britne Oldford, Genevieve Angelson, Alexander Hodge and John Gallagher, Jr. also star.

What Did the Trailer Reveal?

The sneak peek, which was released in December 2023, showed Jane and Will taking each other through memories from their romantic past. As the fictional couple grow closer, their fears about finding love threaten to ruin their chance at a future together.

Is There a Connection Between ‘Which Brings Me to You’ and ‘The Hating Game’?

Which Brings Me to You marks a reunion for Hale and the movie’s director, Peter Hutchings, who was also behind the camera for The Hating Game. In the 2021 movie, Hale played a character named Lucy who ended up in an enemies to lovers romance with Austin Stowell‘s character, Josh.