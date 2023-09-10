High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Vampire Diaries and Outer Banks are just some of the TV shows that got fans talking about their onscreen rain kisses.

During season 4 of the Disney+ series, Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Gina (Sofia Wylie) shared quite an unforgettable moment in the rain that rivals the most romantic TV scenes of all time. Before the episode started streaming in August 2023, viewers requested that creator Tim Federle write in a rain kiss for the fan-favorite couple.

“We always keep the fans in mind because we know they are why we are on the air and we want them to be satisfied,” Federle exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the show’s season 4 premiere. “You want to surprise people, do some twists and trust your own storyteller heart. Because I think if you try to please everybody, you don’t end up pleasing anybody.”

Meanwhile, The Vampire Diaries‘ executive producer Julie Plec previously explained why Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Elena’s (Nina Dobrev) season 6 rain kiss was dedicated to the show’s fans.

“It’s been sort of a frustrating request to fulfill because it’s just so awful to shoot,” Plec told Entertainment Tonight in 2014. “We were writing the story, and we were thinking, ‘OK, what could that memory be? What was that summer that we skipped between season four and five where they had the summer of their lives? We were just pitching all of these ideas, and then all of a sudden — I don’t even know who it was, maybe it was me, maybe it was somebody else — [said] ‘What if they kissed in the rain?'”

