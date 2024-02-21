Fans of Freaky Friday are in luck — Lindsay Lohan is swapping places with someone again for her new Netflix film, Irish Wish.

Lohan stars as Maddie Kelly, whose life gets flipped upside down after making a wish while attending her best friend Emma Taylor’s (Elizabeth Tan) wedding to Paul Kennedy (Alexander Vlahos). After her wish comes true and she switches places with the bride, Emma learns that her relationship with dream guy Paul isn’t exactly what she thought.

“It’s a nice story of luck and love and confidence,” Lohan told Netflix’s Tudum about the rom-com. “Maddie’s [one of the only] characters that I’ve played [who’s] a woman on her own making her way in the world … We shaped her in a way that she was a bit more insecure in the beginning, and then she grows throughout the movie, and by the end, she really comes into her own.”

Lohan added that she hopes the overall theme of the movie will help others, explaining, “It’s important to put yourself first and know your worth … If you know you deserve better, go for it and get it.”

What Is ‘Irish Wish’ About?

Maddie flies to Ireland to attend BFF Emma’s wedding to Paul, a famous and wealthy writer with whom she’s working as a ghostwriter. In the trailer, which was released on February 20, Maddie tells her mom that she wished she would’ve told Paul she was in love with him, thinking that she might be the one walking down the aisle instead of Emma. She wakes up to find that her wish came true, but their union isn’t as magical as she thought.

Along the way, she encounters James Thomas (Ed Speleers), who ends up being the photographer for the big day.

Irish Wish was filmed on location in Wicklow, Ireland.

Whose in the Cast of ‘Irish Wish’?

In addition to Lohan, there are many famous faces in the cast. Fans will recognize Speleers from You and Downton Abbey along with Outlander’s Vlahos. Jane Seymour and Emily in Paris actress Elizabeth Tan will also share the screen, along with Ayesha Curry, cookbook author and wife of NBA star Stephen Curry.

It appears the costars all got along great on the friendly set, and Speleers raved over working alongside movie veteran Lohan.

“This world, this sphere of filmmaking comes very naturally for [Lohan],” Speleers told Tudum. “She has a great approach to the work and is very much in tune with her comedic bones. This was my first out-and-out rom-com, and to team up with Lindsay and film in the stunning Republic of Ireland felt like the perfect way to venture into this genre.”

When Does ‘Irish Wish’ Premiere?

Fans can stream Irish Wish on Netflix on Friday, March 15.