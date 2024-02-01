Lindsay Lohan is about to find herself at the center of some major wedding chaos.

Netflix gave a series of glimpses into their upcoming 2024 slate on Thursday, February 1, including a first-look image from Lohan’s upcoming film Irish Wish. The romantic comedy marks Lohan’s second collaboration with he streaming service after the release of 2022’s Falling for Christmas.

In the photo, Lohan, 37, can be seen sprawled out on the floor amid the bustle of a busy wedding. Considering the mess of destroyed flower arrangements around her and the horrified look on her face as she seemingly calls for help, things may point to Lohan being the cause of the drama at the ill-fated nuptials.

Irish Wish, which hits Netflix on March 15, is Lohan’s second project with director Janeen Damian after the pair teamed up for Falling for Christmas. The film follows Lohan’s character, Maddie, as she puts her feelings aside after “the love of her life” proposes to her best friend, the logline reads. As she travels to Ireland to be a bridesmaid in the wedding, Maddie makes “a spontaneous wish for true love” only to wake up the following day as the bride-to-be. However, things begin to go astray when she realizes that her actual soulmate may be someone else entirely. Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan, Jacinta Mulcahy and Jane Seymour round out the cast.

Lohan previously signed a two-picture deal with Netflix after the success of Falling for Christmas. Her second film, Our Little Secret, began production earlier this month. The romantic comedy will center on two exes who are “forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings,” the official longline reads. The romantic comedy will also star Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell and Tim Meadows, reuniting Lohan with her former Mean Girls costar.

Lohan and Meadows first worked together in 2004’s Mean Girls, where the actress starred as Cady, a homeschooled girl who gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by a group of popular girls called the Plastics. Meadows appeared as high school principal Mr. Duvall in the original film, reprising the role for the 2023 musical movie of the same name.

While Lohan didn’t step back into Cady’s shoes for the latest iteration, she did make a surprise cameo in the third act as a moderator during the Mathletes competition, which includes the new Cady played by Angourie Rice.

Tina Fey, who wrote both versions of Mean Girls, revealed that she specifically hoped Lohan would make an appearance, as she was the center of the story in the 2004 film.

“Paramount was like, ‘Can you get any of the original ladies? And I was like, ‘I can’t fit five people in,’” Fey, 53, told Entertainment Weekly last month. “I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay’s movie. As great as they all are, she’s the heart of that movie.”

Fey explained that she was also tasked with figuring out how Lohan could fit into the story seamlessly. “I thought, ‘Well, what could she do?’” she recalled. “I didn’t think [she should] play a teacher. I was trying to think of something that you wouldn’t expect.”

Ultimately, Fey felt like the mathletes appearance honored Lohan’s portrays of Cady while also acting as a gift for viewers. “Just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time where fans weren’t expecting one more little surprise,” she said. “It also lets her be smart, which Cady is.”

Irish Wish begins streaming on Netflix March 15