Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso have offered rare glimpses into their low-key romance after connecting on set.

The couple met after Mendes was cast alongside Mancuso in Prime Video’s film Música. After filming wrapped on the project, Mendes subtly confirmed their romance in November 2022 with an Instagram photo of Mancuso wrapping his arm around her.

Before sparking romance rumors with Mancuso, Mendes dated photographer Ian Wallace from 2013 to 2017. She moved on with her Riverdale costar Charles Melton, who she was linked to on and off from 2018 to 2021.

Mendes previously explained why she remains tight-lipped about her personal life.

“In my day-to-day life, I am an open book. But I’ve also developed this sixth sense. I understand how my spoken words can translate into written words and how things can appear out of context,” she told L.A. Confidential in March 2019. “It’s like, yeah, even though I feel comfortable talking about some things, do I really want to see it written over and over again? Sometimes, it’s not really worth it.”

Mancuso, for his part, was previously in a long-term relationship with actress Maia Mitchell. In April 2022, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the twosome had called it quits “a few months” prior after six years together.

Scroll on to relive Mendes and Mancuso’s romance:

April 2022

“I’m beyond excited to have the wildly gifted mind of Camila join this special journey of Música where we’re telling an authentic Brazilian-American story through the eyes of a synesthete,” Mancuso said in an April 2022 statement about working with his now-girlfriend.

September 2022

The duo sparked romance rumors after they were photographed arriving at the Venice Film Festival together. One month later, Mancuso was spotted with his arm around Mendes as they left a Halloween party.

November 2022

Mendes made her relationship with Mancuso Instagram official.

January 2023

Mendes gushed about her new relationship, sharing on the “Going Mental” podcast, “I am still in the honeymoon, but it’s one of those situations where I feel like I’m really trying to temper myself here.”

The CW star, who did not name her significant other, explained why she chose to remain tight-lipped about her boyfriend. “I don’t wanna, like, speak above and beyond, but I feel like I’ve known him my whole life, and that’s something I actually have never felt before,” she added.

July 2023

“Always in our own little world 💭 te amo so much. one year down, and many more to go 🤞🏽,” Mendes captioned an Instagram photo of her embracing her boyfriend while celebrating their anniversary.