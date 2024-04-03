Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso are fashionably in sync.

At a New York City screening of their film Música, Mendes, 29, and Mancuso, 32, wore coordinating outfits. Mendes opted for an oversized blazer atop a white button-up shirt and light-wash blue jeans. She completed her look with a black clutch and crimson pointed-toe pumps. The Do Revenge star wore her hair in a half-up half-down ‘do with a single tendril cascading down her face. For glam, she opted for rosy cheeks and a pink lip.

Mancuso, for his part, looked just as cool in a black dress shirt, which he wore open, exposing his white tank top. He layered the look with a black wool coat and added on a pair of classic black trousers. On his feet, Mancuso sported glossy dress shoes.

The duo showed off their couple style again the following day during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in the Big Apple. Mendes was a must-see in a deep red off-the-shoulder frock teamed with embellished pink heels.

Mancuso, meanwhile, was relaxed in a blue Hawaiian shirt, dark pants and loafers.

Mancuso and Mendes met after being cast alongside each other in Música. After filming wrapped on the project, Mendes subtly confirmed their relationship in November 2022 with an Instagram photo of Mancuso wrapping his arm around her. She briefly opened up about their romance in January 2023 during an appearance on the “Going Mental” podcast. “I am still in the honeymoon, but it’s one of those situations where I feel like I’m really trying to temper myself here.”

Before sparking romance rumors with Mancuso, Mendes dated photographer Ian Wallace from 2013 to 2017. She moved on with her Riverdale costar Charles Melton, who she was linked to on and off from 2018 to 2021.

Mancuso, for his part, was previously in a long-term relationship with actress Maia Mitchell. In April 2022, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the twosome had called it quits “a few months” prior after six years together.