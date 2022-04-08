Moving on. Good Trouble‘s Maia Mitchell and Rudy Mancuso have split after six years together, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“It happened a few months ago,” a source tells Us about the breakup. Though neither have publicly spoken about the end of their relationship, some eagle-eyed fans began speculating that the pair had split last month, when the Australia native, 28, removed all photos of the YouTube creator, 30, from her Instagram page. Mancuso also appeared to have wiped all traces of his ex-girlfriend from his social media accounts.

The couple’s split news comes just three weeks after Mitchell announced that she’s leaving Good Trouble after four seasons. In her final episode as Callie Foster — who she also played for five seasons on The Fosters — Mitchell’s character left Los Angeles for Washington D.C. after landing her dream job working at the A.C.L.U.

In a statement to the show’s fans shared on March 16, the Teen Beach Movie star explained that she wanted to move back to her native Australia to spend more time with her family.

“While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret, for some time I have suppressed a gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest,” she wrote via Instagram.

After thanking the Freeform show’s cast, crew and fans, Mitchell continued: “I’m so thrilled that I now hold the title of Good Trouble‘s newest biggest fan. I cannot wait to see what the team has in store for what I know will be another incredible season. You best believe I’ll be watching every week and screaming from the sidelines!!!”

The Fosters alum echoed those sentiments in an interview with TVLine later that month, explaining that being away from her family during the COVID-19 pandemic made her reevaluate where she wanted to live. “I did move to America when I was very young. It has been really hard for me, if I’m being candid, to be away from family,” Mitchell explained. “I spent my whole twenties, basically, in another country, [which] I wouldn’t have necessarily done if it wasn’t for my work. I found so much comfort and family in The Fosters cast and crew and then Good Trouble.”

During the pandemic, it “just became a little too much” for her and she made the “completely personal decision” to leave the show and return to her home country. “When you go through something like that, it just makes things really clear, and I just knew it was time and I had to just prioritize my family and my mental health,” Mitchell explained. “It was tough, though.”

In June 2019, the Last Summer star opened up to InStyle about moving to the United States when she was 18 to pursue her career as an actress. “I’ve also developed a four-year relationship while I’ve been here,” Mitchell said, referring to Mancuso.

She continued: “And my career is going great and that’s my first priority. So I will stay here. It’s been a really interesting time of just re-shifting my plans, where I’m at, and being kind to myself in that.”

Following his split, Mancuso was spotted at the grand opening party of Hotel Ziggy on the Sunset Strip on Tuesday, April 5 where he enjoyed cocktails and hung out with friends.

Reporting by Diana Cooper

