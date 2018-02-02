Randall Margraves, the father of three girls who were all allegedly abused by Larry Nassar, attempted to attack the disgraced doctor during a sentencing hearing on Friday, February 2.

The outburst came shortly after two of his daughters, Madison and Lauren, delivered powerful victim impact statements on how they were manipulated by the former USA Gymnastics doctor.

Michigan Judge Janice Cunningham granted the “distraught father” the ability to address the courtroom, to which he said: “I want to ask you, as part of your sentencing, to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon.”

“You know I can not do that,” the judge responded. As she continued to explain that’s “not how the legal system” works, Margraves ran angrily towards Nassar who was seated at the defense table before being tackled to the ground by security.

“Let me at him — the son of a b–ch. I want that son of a b–ch,” the father yelled while being restrained. “Give me one minute with that bastard.”

Shortly after Mangraves was handcuffed and escorted out, Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis addressed the courtroom. “We cannot behave like this. This is letting him have his power over us,” she said.

After the hearing resumed, Judge Cunningham spoke out. “To have watched the pain and suffering that loved ones have gone through is unimaginable. If it is hard and difficult for me to hear what his daughters have to say, I can’t imagine what it is like for a parent,” she said. “No one is making any excuses for what the defendant did in this case. However, these are legal proceedings, and the criminal justice system is doing what it’s supposed to do.”

As previously reported, Nassar has been accused of inappropriate or abusive sexual behavior by more than 130 women and girls, many of who have addressed him in the Eaton County, Michigan, courthouse over the past two weeks during his sentencing hearing.

Olympics gold medalists Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney are some of the brave women who have come forward with their claims against Nassar.

Nassar has been sentenced to 175 years in prison.

