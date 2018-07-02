Felicity Jones Marries Director Charles Guard in Secret Ceremony

Surprise! Felicity Jones is officially married. The British actress wed film director Charles Guard in a secret ceremony at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire in England on Saturday, June 30, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2017 that the couple got engaged after two years of dating.

“I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories — that’s why I keep making romantic movies,” she told The Telegraph years earlier in December 2014. “It’s funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it’s the dream isn’t it? It’s the dream to have a true connection with another human being.”

According to The Sun, the newlyweds were reportedly joined by her The Theory of Everything costar Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hanks during their romantic ceremony.

Jones, 34, and Guard began dating in 2015. She previously dated sculptor Ed Fornieles for 10 years after meeting at the University of Oxford.