Big girls do cry. Fergie was overcome with emotion while talking about her split from husband Josh Duhamel during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. The “Hungry” singer opened up about how she and the Transformers actor are dealing with their divorce while raising their 4-year-old son, Axl.

“Yeah. It wasn’t my plan, I wanted to stay married forever,” she admitted during the Thursday, October 26 episode. “He is [good looking], always will be. I love Josh, he’s the father of my child. We forever have that project together, and we’re doing the best we can,” she said. Fergie, 42, added: “You made me cry! Gosh, two minutes in and you’re getting me tearing up.”

Fergie and Duhamel, 44, began dating in 2004 and later tied the knot in 2009. They announced the end of their eight-year marriage in September, but it was later revealed that they separated in February and decided to keep things private for a few months.

“There’s no right time. It’s such a weird thing having to announce to the public because when you’re in show business you have to do an announcement,” she said. “We wanted to be sure, and really just find our footing and get all the crazy hurt stuff privately before the whole barrage of media.”

Although they are now living in separate homes, the singer revealed that they are continuing to coparent their son together. “Daddy has, we called it a ‘workhouse’ for a while, and now it’s just his house. We’re kind of transitioning into that, so he has really not felt a difference,” she revealed. “We’re with him all the time, we’re not with him together all the time. We try to do a once a week thing where we’re all three together.”

Fergie said they will all most likely celebrate Halloween together as a family, but didn’t give the host any details about her ex’s dating life, adding: “I have no idea, you have to ask him!” The songstress, who was born Stacy Ann Ferguson, also revealed that she legally took her ex-husband’s last name prior to their split and that the future of her name remains unclear. She quipped: “I actually legally changed it to Fergie Duhamel, so we’ll see how we’re going to go forward.”

