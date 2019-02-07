A touchdown for animal lovers! NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t just make big moves on the field — he also uses his platform for the greater good of adorable dogs.

The New York Giants star, 26, has teamed up with Green Leaf Pet Resort to put his sweet litter of playful Presa Canario (also known as Canary Mastiff) puppies up for adoption … and that’s not all.

Beckham and the New Jersey-based luxury pet resort are collaborating to make sure the athlete’s 10 pups are going to the best possible homes, all for a great cause.

Atom, Nova, Star, Comet, Aurora, Luna, Solar, Ozone, Venus and Orbit are all ready to find their new forever families with a portion of the proceeds from each canine adopted going to the Prisoners Assisting Warrior Services (PAWS) Program.

“[PAWS] is a program that trains service dogs to assist disabled veterans using volunteer offender labor, which in turn helps rehabilitate the offenders as they prepare themselves to return back to society,” a statement from Green Leaf Pet Resort explained of the unique organization based out of Louisiana State Penitentiary. “In a year-long training program, volunteers take rescue dogs and train them to be full-time service dogs for veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, military sexual trauma, and traumatic brain injuries related to combat operations.”

The litter of dogs — which is made up of seven males and three females — were born to Beckham’s dog, Eris, on December 4, 2018, and have been with them ever since their birth. Eris is an affectionate 2-year-old pup who, though she will be sad to see her brood go, is ready to let them flourish in their new homes with devoted owners.

Beckham, for his part, gushes: “My love for dogs is simple: they’re there for your ups and downs, no matter what.”

So, if you’re ready to add a new pet to your family, consider adopting one of Beckham’s four-legged friends knowing you’re supporting a good cause. Adoption applications can be submitted on Green Leaf Pet Resort’s website.

