The dangerous trend of fans throwing things at stars has made headlines throughout 2023, and Florence Pugh is the latest victim.

Pugh, 27, took to the stage alongside Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Zendaya and director Denis Villeneuve at the Dune: Part Two panel at Brazil’s CCXP convention on Sunday, December 3. While posing for pics with her costars, Pugh was hit in the face by an object thrown from the crowd, per social media footage.

The incident prompted shocked reactions from Pugh’s castmates, who checked to see whether she was OK. Pugh appeared to mouth the word, “Ow,” before proceeding to bend over to pick up the object.

Pugh’s Don’t Worry Darling costar Harry Styles went through a similar situation earlier this year. During a July concert in Vienna, Austria, the 29-year-old singer was hit by an item thrown by an attendee. After pausing for a moment, he proceeded to walk upstage while covering his eye.

Kelsea Ballerini, for her part, left the stage completely after a fan threw a bracelet at her face during a June concert in Boise, Idaho.

“Hi. I’m fine,” the country star, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story after the show. “Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me. We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that’s why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue.”

She added: “That’s all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all. I love you and appreciate all of the concern, let’s make the last two shows of the Heartfirst tour the best yet.”

At Sunday’s event, Pugh appeared to be in good spirits despite the incident, matching Zendaya, also 27, at the fan convention by sporting a white cutout dress featuring spaghetti straps and two skirt slits. The first ten minutes of Dune: Part Two were shown during the panel, including a first look at Pugh as Princess Irulan.

“It’s nearly here …” Pugh captioned an Instagram video featuring the film’s new character posters on Sunday. “#DunePartTwo March 1st 2024. Yipppeeeeeeeee!”

The sequel will see Pugh reunite onscreen with her Little Women costar Chalamet, 27. Pugh earned a 2020 Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role as Amy March in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, which costarred Chalamet as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence.

“Reuniting with Timmy was fantastic. We’d go and have goulash and drink beer and just chat about life,” Pugh shared in a March Buzzfeed Puppy Interview. “I hadn’t seen him in so long, and it was just so wonderful to see how much he’d grown and just the set that he commands and the space that he commands.”

She continued: “It was just so cool to see this person I’d met, like, four years ago flourish into this just incredibly present, focused and professional actor, which of all the things he was before. But leading the Dune set is huge, you know. It’s a massive, massive production, and it was just really cool to see my friend doing it so well.”