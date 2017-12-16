This is how he rolls. Tyler Hubbard, one half of hit country duo Florida Georgia Line (with Brian Kelley) digs into his roots and shares his secrets with Us Weekly. Read on for 25 things you might not have known about the star.

1. Brian and I opened the doors to our Nashville restaurant, FGL House, in June. We have the best fish tacos around. Come!

2. I’m most proud of headlining our first sold-out stadium shows this year.

3. My favorite cocktail is our take on a Moscow mule with some Old Camp Whiskey and ginger beer.

4. My favorite thing to wear is the rose gold chain necklace my wife gave me for our anniversary.

5. My favorite meal is simple but true — pizza!

6. Our new song with Bebe Rexha, “Meant to Be,” is one of my favorite duets to date.

7. The quality I like least about myself is that I tend to be late.

8. My all-time favorite movie is a tie between Dumb and Dumber and Wedding Crashers.

9. Nashville is my favorite spot. It’s always great to be home.

10. Putting up the Christmas tree is my favorite holiday tradition.

11. My wife, Hayley, is my biggest idol. She really keeps me inspired, happy and motivated to be the best I can be.

12. Brian and I both try to learn from the moments we wish we had back and look ahead at how we can better ourselves.

13. Heights are my phobia.

14. People would be surprised to know that I have a sneaker addiction.

15. But I would never be caught dead wearing Crocs.

16. Before a show, we always take a shot of Old Camp to get the stage vibes going!

17. The thing that scares me most is becoming a dad. Any advice?

18. Brian and I have definitely forgotten our own lyrics. Thankfully the fans are very forgiving when we do!

19. An ideal day off would be to sleep in, work out, go for a walk with my wife and finish it with an amazing dinner.

20. I once built a dirt bike track in my backyard.

21. My secret beauty ritual: doing yoga.

22. I would never do something I don’t believe in.

23. I always watch This Is Us.

24. If I had to choose a last meal, it would be pizza and ice cream.

25. My last day on Earth, I’d like to take my wife on one final adventure.

