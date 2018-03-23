Food Network’s Katie Lee Gets Engaged in Paris: See Her Ring

But who will cater? Food Network’s Katie Lee is engaged. The celebrity chef’s boyfriend, Ryan Biegel, appeared to pop the question during their romantic Paris getaway this week.

I said yes 💍 A post shared by Katie Lee (@katieleekitchen) on Mar 22, 2018 at 2:53pm PDT

“I said yes,” Lee, 36, captioned an Instagram pic of the couple at the La Réserve Paris – Hotel and Spa.

Lee, 36, showed off her new ring in the sweet selfie, where she stunned in a lace black dress with flowery detail. Hours earlier, she posed for her husband-to-be as she walked down a spiral staircase.

“Fancy (my pants have an elastic waistband) @lareserveparis,” she joked.

One day earlier, the television producer gushed over Lee while dining at Chez Georges. “A view to kill. #Paris,” he captioned via Instagram.

A view to kill. #Paris A post shared by Ryan Biegel (@ryanbiegel) on Mar 21, 2018 at 1:56pm PDT

Lee was previously married to Billy Joel for six years until their split in 2010. Back in 2013, she briefly was linked to actor Will Arnett.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!