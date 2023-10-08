Former Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Dead at 61

Former Food Network star and celebrity chef Michael Chiarello has died at the age of 61.

Chiarello died on Saturday, October 7 in Napa, California, according to Variety. He was being treated at Queen of the Valley Medical Center for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock, his company Gruppo Chiarello wrote in a statement.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael,” the statement read. “His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table.”

The statement continued: “As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.”

Born in Red Bluff, California, Chiarello had a prominent presence on the Food Network. Chiarello served as a judge on Top Chef and Top Chef Masters as well as participated in Next Iron Chef competition in 2011. Easy Entertaining With Michael Chiarello, his own cooking show, had a 10-season run on the Food Network.

Through the years, he hosted shows on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living and Cooking Channel as well as made guest appearances on the Today show and The View.

In 1985, he was named Chef of the Year from Food & Wine magazine. Two years later, he opened his first restaurant, Tra Vigne, in Napa Valley.

A decade later, he received the Culinary Institute of America’s Chef of the Year Award. He also went on to open two other restaurants in Napa Valley — Bottega and Ottimo — as well as Coqueta in both Napa Valley and San Francisco’s Pier 5. He created Chiarello Family Vineyards in 1999.

In 2016, Chiarello was accused of sexual harassment by two of his employees at Coqueta. The lawsuits were settled the following year, according to SF Gate.

“Chef Michael Chiarello’s passion for food and life will forever be etched in our kitchens and our hearts. While we mourn Michael’s passing, we also celebrate his legacy that continues with his restaurants, Bottega, Coqueta (San Francisco and Napa Valley), and Ottimo,” his partners in Gruppo Chiarello said. “In remembrance, we ask that you join us in celebrating his remarkable journey and the incredible impact he had on the world of food, wine, and family by inviting you to share a meal with your family and friends to remind all of us that the bonds forged over a meal are among life’s most precious treasures.”