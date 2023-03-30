Former LFO member Brian “Brizz” Gillis has died. The musician was one of two remaining original members of the ‘90s boy band.

Gillis’ former bandmate Brad Fischetti announced the news via social media on Thursday, March 30, confirming his friend passed away one day prior. He was in his late 40s.

“Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind,” Fischetti, 47, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, sharing the same message on the official LFO page. “The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis passed away.”

The New York native noted that he doesn’t “have details” about what happened to Gillis, but he revealed, “I am really struggling to process this tragic loss.”

Fischetti confessed that his relationship with Gillis — who left LFO in 1998 after three years with the group — was “complex” and not always easy.

“It contained moments of great tribulation but also of great joy. I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show,” the “Life Is Good” crooner explained. “And it’s those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever.”

He continued: “I’ve prayed for Brian every day for many years. And I will continue to pray for him, for his beloved father, for his friends, his family, and those who loved him. Special prayers for Pistol Pete and Terry Edwards; two men who hold a special place in my heart and undoubtedly held a special place in Brian’s heart.”

Fischetti and Gillis formed LFO — which stands for “Lyte Funkie Ones” — in Massachusetts in 1995 alongside Rich Cronin. While the band saw some success in the first few years, Gillis opted to leave in 1998 to pursue a solo career.

At that time, LFO brought Devin Lima into the fold. The band went on to have a platinum-selling self-titled album in 1999. The record featured some of Gillis’ vocals and included hits such as “Summer Girls.”

In 2002, the group split and briefly reunited in 2009. One year later, Cronin died from a stroke after battling leukemia. He was 36. While Fischetti and Lima reconnected in 2017 and released the song “Perfect 10,” their reunion was short-lived.

Lima died in November 2018 after battling stage four adrenal cancer. He was 41.

“I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy. If you know what I’ve been doing, you know I’m trying to bring light into the darkness,” Fischetti wrote via his Instagram tribute on Thursday. “Trying find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy.”

He continued: “Today I honor my former bandmate and friend, Brizz. If you watched the LFO Story livestream or have seen the band and me play it live, you know what Brian meant to LFO. If it wasn’t for his hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO, the first two chapters, the LFO you came to know and (hopefully) love would not exist.”

The ”West Side Story” singer concluded, writing, “I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin. And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that. Rest east bro. Rest easy.”

Gillis is survived by his partner, Janelle Yosca, and his father.