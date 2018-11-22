Brad Fischetti, who is now the last living member of LFO, paid tribute to Devin Lima following his death.

“Harold ‘Devin’ Lima passed away early this morning after a valiant battle with cancer,” Fischetti, 43, said in a YouTube video on Wednesday, November 21. “He will be greatly missed by many.”

He continued: “For me, he was a brother. To his six kids, he was a father. To their mother, a wonderful partner. He was a son, a brother, a friend and beloved by so many. He was an extraordinary talent and a beautiful man.”

Fischetti concluded the emotional message with hopefulness. “I will miss him and I will honor him, and I know right now he stands in the presence of greatness in the midst of heaven talking to Jesus saying, ‘Hey, watch out for my friends,’” he noted. “That’s where I find peace.”

The musician added his thanks for the support he has received in the description of the video. “On behalf of the LFO family, thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love from friends, family, fans, media and those in the music industry,” he wrote. “A few days before he passed away he said to me, ‘Bro, when it’s over, just tell them I disappeared.’”

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday that Lima had died at age 41 following a battle with stage IV adrenal cancer. “My son has passed away,” his mother, Filomena Lima, told Us at the time. “His fiancée was living with him and let us know that he passed at 2:45 in the morning. He was struggling for 13 months since his cancer diagnosis. The family is not good.”

Lima’s passing came after the death of LFO lead singer Rich Cronin, who died at age 36 in September 2010 after battling leukemia.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!