LFO singer Devin Lima has been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer, a rare diagnosis that affects only one in one million people worldwide.

“While the tumor was removed in its entirety, the concern is that the cancer cells may still be present in the body so Devin will go through chemo and radiation as part of his treatment plan,” Lima’s publicist Alaina Bendi told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, October 30.

Bandmate Brad Fischetti shared the news with fans on Monday, just one week after the 40-year-old star underwent surgery to remove a tumor on his adrenal gland.

“He had a tough recovery and a few really difficult days in the hospital. Thankfully he’s home now resting and healing,” Fischetti, 42, revealed. “I wish we had better news to share. It’s devastating news but at the same time, there’s nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima. No one has a stronger, body, mind or soul. If anybody can defeat this, it’s Devin. I know with your prayers and your thoughts and positive energy coming down his way, there’s no doubt that he will beat it.”

Though their Rich in Love tour has been postponed, “Brad has been by his side since day one when Devin fell ill, so LFO will alway see together,” Bendi told Us.

The group, best known for their 1999 pop hit “Summer Girls,” released a new single “Perfect 10” in July. The song was inspired by bandmate Rich Cronin, who died of leukemia in 2010.

“We’re sincerely thankful and excited to have the opportunity to create new music and tour again,” Fischetti told Entertainment Weekly July. “We miss the presence of our late brother bandmate Rich Cronin. We will do our best to make him proud, carry on his legacy and to usher LFO into the future.”

