Former NHL hockey player, Stephen Peat, has died following a tragic accident. He was 44.

The NHL Alumni Association confirmed the former Washington Capitals forward’s death via an X post on Thursday, September 12.

“The NHL Alumni Association is heartbroken to learn that Stephen Peat has passed away from his injuries after a tragic accident just over two weeks ago. He was only 44 years old,” the post read.

“Stephen was drafted 32nd overall by the @AnaheimDucks in 1998. In 2000, he was traded to the @Capitals and would play in 130 regular-season games, scoring 10 points for the franchise. Peat finished his pro career in the AHL following the 2006-07 season.”

While the details of what occurred in the accident were not disclosed, the post revealed that Peat was an organ donor.

“In the wake of this tragic accident, Stephen will be helping to save numerous lives through organ donation,” the post continued. “We send our deepest condolences to Stephen’s family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time.”

Sharing the original post by the NHLAA, the Washington Capitals also sent their condolences to Peat’s loved ones via the team’s official X account.

“The Washington Capitals extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former Capitals player Stephen Peat. Peat played 130 games in the National Hockey League, all with Washington from 2001-05,” the post read. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Hockey fans paid tribute to Peat after discovering the sad news and responded to the social media posts.

“RIP, loved him on the Caps. His fight against PJ Stock has to be one of the best fights ever,” wrote one fan, while another added, “That dude was tough as nails. RIP.”

Another wrote, “Too many hockey guys passing this year! Are they building a professional hockey league in heaven? This needs to stop!!”

Peat was drafted into Canada’s Western Hockey League at 15 and enjoyed a successful hockey career until giving up the skates aged 26 in 2006.

After retirement, Peat grappled with homelessness and depression as well as physical health issues he believed stemmed from concussions sustained while playing the sport.

In an interview with The New York Times in 2016, Peat shared he was concerned about an early death due to the blows to his head on the ice and was critical of the sport’s effects on his life.

“Hockey’s been the greatest thing in my life, but it’s also been the worst thing in my life,” Peat told the outlet. “It was great while I was playing, but what has it done lately? My peers of enforcers have become statistics and the NHL is in denial. They’re denying that the job I did even existed, even though I sacrificed my quality of life, my well-being and my future greatly by being there for my teammates in the present.”

In 2019, Peat spoke again of his struggles post-retirement in an interview with The National Post.

“When the curtain goes down, no one sees that f—ing part. No one’s cheering me on right now, you know?” he told the outlet at the time. “They don’t see the struggles.”