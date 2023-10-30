Former Saturday Night Live writer Kevin Brennan sparked backlash after mocking Matthew Perry’s death in multiple social media posts.

“DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA,” Brennan, 63, shared via X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, October 28, sharing a news article about Perry’s passing.

“Why is drowning in a hot tub funny,” one social media user wrote back. Brennan replied, “Because it’s not very deep.”

News of Perry’s sudden death at age 54 broke on Saturday. The Los Angeles Times reported that the actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub when law enforcement officials responded to a call at Perry’s home. The L.A. coroner’s office later confirmed his death on Sunday, October 29.

Related: Everything the ‘Friends’ Cast Has Said About Matthew Perry’s Struggles Matthew Perry openly battled addiction and other health issues while starring on Friends and his costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were by his side every step of the way, showing their support both in public and in private. The six actors appeared on the NBC sitcom for 10 seasons […]

Brennan, for his part, doubled down on his comments after TMZ reported about the controversy surrounding his initial social media posts.

“I didn’t mock it,” he wrote via X on Sunday. “I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die.”

Brennan was an SNL writer during season 25 from 1999 to 2000 and briefly appeared on “Weekend Update.” While he was in the running to become the “Weekend Update” anchor for the following season, Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon ultimately secured the gig. Brennan chose not to return as a writer.

Brennan continued his career as a stand-up comedian after SNL, even releasing a special via HBO’s One Night Stand series in 2005. He’s since launched the “Misery Loves Company” podcast, which debuted in January 2016.

Despite making headlines for his continued comments about Perry’s death, Brennan has appeared unbothered, even quipping, “Am I trending yet?” via X on Sunday.

“U just suck is all,” one social media user hit back. Another added, “Imagine trying to get relevant by mocking someone’s death and their struggles with addiction. We collectively feel so sorry for you.”

A third wrote, “That’s why you said it, to trend, to be relevant. You might be trending, but you’re still not relevant. Negative attention, to some people, is better than none at all. Nobody knew who you were before your comments. Disgraceful that you had to be cruel, just to be noticed.”

Related: Matthew Perry’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Matthew Perry never shied away from opening up about his struggles after rising to stardom for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends. “When [fame] happens, it’s kind of like Disneyland for a while. For me it lasted about eight months, this feeling of ‘I’ve made it, I’m thrilled, there’s no problem in the world.’ […]

Before his passing, Perry was open about struggling with substance abuse while playing Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 to 2004.

“You can track the trajectory of my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season — when I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills,” Perry wrote in his Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing memoir, which was released in November 2022. “When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

He was in rehab twice during the show’s run — once in 1997 and again in 2001 — but was only “completely sober” for the sitcom’s ninth season, which he referred to as “the one where everyone was talking about Chandler.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).