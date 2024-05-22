Charlie Colin, former bassist for the band Train, was found dead after falling in a shower. He was 58.

Colin slipped and fell while he was house-sitting for a pal in Brussels, Belgium, his mom told TMZ on Wednesday, May 22. According to the outlet, Colin wasn’t found until his friends returned from their trip five days ago.

Colin had relocated to Brussels, where has teaching a music master class at a conservatory, his mom told TMZ. His mother added that Colin was also working at a studio and making music for a film.

Days before his death, Colin shared a sweet throwback photo of his mom in honor of Mother’s Day, and paid tribute to her via social media. “⚜️❤️‍🔥My mom… Jackie O/ yet a tad prettier🥰, a true artist 💖❤️‍🔥❤️the loveliest most intelligent woman. happy mother’s day 💝,” he captioned an Instagram upload.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Colin founded the band Train alongside Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford and Scott Underwood. He was reportedly forced to exit the group in 2003 due to his alleged substance abuse issues.

“There was a lot of things that led to me leaving, but it really escalated into it,” Colin said in a 2023 interview with Delphine’s Circle. “We never took a break. We drove our tour bus into the parking lot of the recording studio for our second and third record. In Philadelphia, we made our one-and-a-half record… We just never stopped. It’s kind of one those things where you feel like this is too good to be true. Most bands have a lifespan of a few years.”

Colin also opened up about his exit from the band in an April 2022 appearance on the “Dan Clark” podcast. “When I left Train, I went out because my ego and my identity were all at stake and I was thinking about that too much,” he said at the time. I went out and played with all these hard rock bands. I went on a tour with Slipknot. You can imagine the guys wearing masks and stuff. These are the hardest rock bands in the world.”

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

After departing from Train, Colin played with other bands including Slipknot and Puddle of Mudd — and he could “appreciate” how they all differed.

“I played with all these different groups,” he said. “If I take that advice, put myself into it, and find something within me to connect with the people I’m playing with and be of use, add value to it in any way I could, I don’t care what I’m playing. I swear. I don’t mind if I’m singing, playing guitar, piano, bass, whatever. My favorite song after all that time playing with all these different groups, could it be a tie?”