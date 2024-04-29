Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has announced the death of his 15-month-old son, Kobe.

“Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone,” Ngannou, 37, wrote via X on Monday, April 29. “My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding.”

A cause of death was not revealed.

“I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am,” Ngannou continued. “Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most.”

In conclusion, Ngannou asked his followers for their support and guidance during his time of grief.

“How can you deal with such a thing?” he wondered. “How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don’t know what to do and how to deal with this.”

Earlier in the day, Ngannou hinted that something tragic had happened in a separate post.

“What’s the purpose of life if what we’re fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!?” he wrote via X. “Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life always take what we don’t have? I’m f–king tired.”

After news of Ngannou’s loss was announced, members of the MMA community began expressing their support and condolences.

Conor McGregor commented, “I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time ❤️🙏.”

Meanwhile, former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski wrote: “I am sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family 🙏.”

Ngannou also posted the statement via his Instagram page, where the comments section was flooded with messages of support.

Anthony Joshua, who Ngannou fought in a highly publicized boxing match on March 8, wrote: “May the memories you shared bring you comfort 🙏🏾.”

UFC fighter Maycee Barber also expressed her sympathy, writing, “So So sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family that you are surrounded by peace love and strength through this time 💔🙏🏼🕊️.”

Ngannou left the UFC in January 2023 after he and the organization were unable to come to terms on a new contract. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Ngannou said he advocated for health insurance, among other demands, before contract talks stalled.

When he announced his departure, Ngannou was the reigning UFC heavyweight champion.