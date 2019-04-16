Off the market! Rapper Frank Ocean opened up about his love life in a rare interview and revealed that he has been quietly seeing someone for a long time.

“I don’t use dating apps. I’ve been in a relationship for three years. I definitely wasn’t using dating apps before then. I don’t think I would use dating apps now,” Ocean, 31, revealed for Gayletter’s 10th issue cover story. “I f–k with Marc Jacobs’ philosophy on that, so I wouldn’t rule it out, but it is a little hectic being a famous person on dating apps.”

While the Grammy nominee didn’t clarify his comments, the fashion designer, 56, told his Instagram followers that he was saying “goodbye” to the dating app Grindr in October 2015.

Although Ocean has kept his personal life under wraps for the last several years, he spoke out about his sexuality in an open letter via Tumblr in July 2012. “4 summers ago, I met somebody. I was 19 years old. He was too. We spent that summer, and the summer after, together. Everyday almost. And on the days we were together, time would glide,” the “Swim Good” singer wrote at the time. “Most of the day I’d see him, and his smile. I’d hear his conversation and his silence. Until it was time to sleep. Sleep I would often share with him. By the time I realized I was in love it was malignant. It was hopeless. There was no escaping, no negotiating with the feeling. No choice.”

He added: “It was my first love. It changed my life. Back then, my mind would wander to the women I had been with, the ones I cared for and thought I was in love with. I reminisced about the sentimental songs I enjoyed when I was a teenager, the ones I played when I experienced a girlfriend for the first time. I realized they were written in a language I did not yet speak.

However, the “Thinkin Bout You” crooner’s friend didn’t reciprocate his feelings. “I wept as the words left my mouth. I grieved for them, knowing I could never take them back for myself. He patted my back. He said things. He did his best, but he wouldn’t admit the same,” Ocean noted. “He had to go back inside soon. It was late and his girlfriend was waiting for him upstairs. He wouldn’t tell me the truth about his feelings for me for another three years. … I kept up a peculiar friendship with him because I couldn’t imagine keeping up my life without him.”

Many celebrities expressed their support for Ocean after he shared his story. “My big brother finally f–king did that,” Tyler the Creator tweeted at the time. “Proud of that n—a cause I know that s–t is difficult or whatever.”

Kanye West told SHOWstudio in October 2015 that the “Super Rich Kids” rapper “broke the ground because people don’t give a f–k. People love his music so much. The people who break stereotypes make history.”

Added Solange Knowles via Twitter: “I salute you, brave soul. Independence Day.”

