Frank Sinatra Refused to Marry Marilyn Monroe Over Her Suicide Plan





Marilyn Monroe’s dark despair and suicidal thoughts are what ultimately put a halt to her sizzling hot romance with singer Frank Sinatra, the new episode of “The Killing Of Marilyn Monroe” podcast revealed.

In episode five, featured above and released on Monday, September 16, experts revealed that Sinatra was once so enamored by Monroe in the early 1960s that he wished to marry the young starlet.

“Like many men, Frank Sinatra fell under her spell. He treated her like he had never treated any other woman. He was very protective of her,” entertainment journalist Charles Casillo revealed in the episode.



But Sinatra’s plan to wed Monroe crumbled shortly after he communicated this wish to his own attorney.

“He actually went to his lawyer and said, ‘I think I am going to marry Marilyn,’ and his lawyer talked him out of it,” Casillo continued.

The entertainment expert claimed Sinatra’s attorney convinced him that marrying America’s most-beloved actress would destroy his career.

“The lawyer said, ‘Don’t marry her. She’s going to commit suicide, and if she kills herself during the time that she is Frank Sinatra’s wife, you will go down in history as the man responsible for Marilyn Monroe’s death,’” Casillo claimed.

If her romance to Sinatra was doomed due to her crippling depression, Monroe’s former marriages to Arthur Miller and Joe DiMaggio would prove to be just as self-sabotaging.

Celebrity biographer Mark Bego revealed that the fallen actress’s five-year union to Miller was doomed from the start. Monroe’s sex-symbol status in the industry was the cause, the expert claimed.

“Arthur Miller ran with a very intellectual crowd,” Bego said. “And then Marilyn was looked at by people in power as just being that movie star, that blonde bombshell, that sex goddess.”

“I think that Arthur Miller’s circle really didn’t take Marilyn as seriously as she thought she should be taken,” Bego continued.

“Before she even reached puberty – before she was a teenager – she was sexually molested by one of the foster parents that she had,” Birnes claimed in episode five.

“Any sense of her innocence was completely destroyed. She was turned into a sexual creature before she was a teenager,” said the historian.

