Burnin’ up for Halloween. Frankie Jonas dressed as his older brother Joe Jonas for Halloween — and enlisted girlfriend Anna Olson to play the role of Joe’s ex Taylor Swift.

The Claim to Fame cohost, 22, channeled the DNCE frontman, 33, circa 2008 when the Jonas Brothers filmed their documentary Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience. Olson, for her part, dressed as the 32-year-old “Lavender Haze” songstress, who made a guest appearance during the film for a “Should’ve Said No” performance.

“Fighting off the horny celibate teens as joe and taylor from the 3d movie,” Frankie captioned a TikTok video of himself and Olson in their couples costume, which for him included a “Burnin’ Up” T-shirt and matching vest. His girlfriend, meanwhile, wore a sparkly silver dress with turquoise cowboy boots.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, October 30, Frankie shared a close-up of his and Olson’s hands, noting that they were wearing “matching purity rings.” Joe and his other brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, famously wore the accessories during their early days as Disney stars.

“Purity rings were to wait for the right person, when the time was right,” Joe explained during a March 2019 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “When you’re, like, 12 and you do that — because we grew up in a church and our dad was a pastor — so it kind of just came natural for everyone we grew up with to go through this and get one and say, ‘I’m gonna wait for the right person.’ Some people would say, ‘I’m gonna wait until marriage.’ When you’re about 15, 16, and start dating, and you go, ‘Wait a minute. What did I say I was gonna do?’”

Swift never wore a purity ring, but she briefly dated Joe in 2008 while the Jonas Brothers were on their Burnin’ Up Tour. The “Anti-Hero” singer later revealed that the duo split when Joe broke up with her in a 27-second phone call.

The Camp Rock actor addressed his ex-girlfriend’s claims in a MySpace post at the time, writing: “Any time you are in a relationship for any length of time, there are going to be issues. Sometimes they resolve; other times they lead to a change of heart. This was the case recently.”

The Cats star then wrote about the split in the song “Forever & Always,” which was released one month after news of the breakup went public. “And I stare at the phone, he still hasn’t called / And then you feel so low you cant feel nothing at all / And you flashback to when he said, ‘Forever and always,'” Swift sang in the tune, which appeared on her 2008 album, Fearless.

A decade after her split from Joe, the Pennsylvania native admitted that she regretted calling him out for the phone call when reflecting on the “most rebellious thing” she did as a teenager. “Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” Swift said during a May 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.”