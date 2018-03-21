Fred Savage is being sued. A female crew member on set of Fox’s The Grinder has filed a lawsuit, alleging that in 2015, the actor created a hostile environment for her. She claims that when brushing dandruff off of Savage’s suit, the actor “violently struck” her in the arm three times. She also claims he had a reputation for losing his cool with other women on set.

The woman is planning on suing The Wonder Years alum as well as Twentieth Century Fox for harassment, discrimination, battery and assault. She has hired the Cochran Firm to represent her.

“Fox takes all allegations of improper conduct very seriously. We conducted a thorough investigation into these allegations and found no evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Mr. Savage,” a representative for Twentieth Century Fox said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We will vigorously defend against these unfounded claims.”

Savage also vehemently denies all claims.

“I was made aware that a woman working in the costume department of a show I was on almost three years ago has claimed that I treated her harshly on set simply because she was a woman. These accusations are completely without merit and absolutely untrue,” Savage said in a statement to Us. “Fox conducted an extensive internal investigation into her claims, a process in which I fully participated. After concluding a thorough investigation, Fox determined that there was absolutely no evidence to support these accusations. None of her claims could be substantiated because they did not happen.” Read his entire statement here.

In January, The Wonder Years’ TV mother, Alley Mills, claimed that the show was ultimately canceled in 1993 due to a harassment lawsuit against Savage. She called the claims “completely ridiculous,” referring to Savage as “ the least offensive, most wonderful, sweet human being that ever walked the face of the Earth.” At the time, costume designer Monique Long claimed that Savage and his costar Jason Hervey, who played his brother on the show, verbally and physically harassed her.

Savage and the show completely denied all claims and the lawsuit was later dropped.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!