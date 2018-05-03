G-Eazy Arrested in Sweden for Assault: Report

G-Eazy was arrested in Stockholm, Sweden, in the early hours of Thursday, May 3, on a charge of assault, Swedish police confirmed to The Blast.

According to the website, the “No Limit” rapper, 28, was taken into custody around 3 a.m. after performing at a local nightclub. Authorities alleged that he engaged in a physical fight with either an official or an employee at the venue. He is reportedly still in custody until he sees a judge, and could remain there until Friday, May 4, as court is closed for the day.

TMZ obtained a video of G-Eazy (real name Gerald Gillum) being escorted out of the club and into a police car. In another clip, his girlfriend, Halsey, is heard yelling about allegedly being hit in the face by a security guard during the scuffle. Citing sources familiar with the situation, the site reported that G-Eazy was also arrested on charges of possession and use of narcotics after cocaine was allegedly found in his pocket.

Prior to the arrest, the “Me, Myself & I” MC had been partying with Halsey, 23, and singer Sean Kingston. Clubgoers shared videos on social media of G-Eazy seemingly in good spirits and handing out shot glasses.

Meanwhile, Kingston, 28, uploaded a photo on Instagram of himself with the hitmaker. “Shout out to one of the most humble downtoearth artist i met in this Industry @g_eazy,” the “Beautiful Girls” singer wrote. “thanks for the invite to a great show .. wish u an amazing rest of the tour!”

Us Weekly has reached out to G-Eazy’s rep for comment.

