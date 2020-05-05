Doing good! Actress Gabrielle Anwar and her restaurateur husband, Shareef Malnik, helped give back to first responders working on the frontlines amid the coronavirus pandemic in a major way.

Anwar, 50, and Malnik, 62, worked to provide gourmet meals to medical professionals in Miami on Wednesday, April 29. The three-course dinners were delivered to healthcare staffers working the night shifts at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach and Jackson Memorial Hospital, which is part of the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine.

The donated meals included coconut milk lobster bisque, roasted beets and burrata with pistachios, braised beef short ribs with garden vegetables, vadouvan cauliflower steak with tabbouleh and golden raisins, among other tasty items. For dessert, they were offered a flourless chocolate decadence cake with salted butterscotch sauce.

In addition, emergency room staffers were given a bottle of La Adelita Tequila to enjoy after the workday is done.

Anwar shared a photo from her volunteer efforts to Instagram on April 29, writing, “Preparations for feeding gourmet meals to the night shift front-line heroes with @laadelitatequila @chris_radomski @chefchristopherlee @shareefmalnik @umiamihealth #mtsinaihospital @rom_images.”

The good deed was made possible with the support of La Adelita Tequila CEO Chris Radomski and Christopher Lee, the Michelin-starred chef who helped to prepare all the gourmet meals. Proper social distancing measures were taken to accomplish the task.

On Thursday, April 30, the New York-born chef, 44, opened up about his experience working to pull off the initiative to benefit those on the frontlines. “Yesterday a group of people came together and made hot Gourmet meals for the Emergency Workers at both Mt. Sinai & UM hospitals in Miami,” he wrote via Instagram, sharing several photos of volunteers preparing the meals.

“A special thanks to Shareef Malnik and Gabrielle Anwar & family, Chris Radomski owner of La Adelita Tequila (who sponsored the event), the Lee family – Melissa Cooper & Scarlett, chef Benjamin Meyer, chef Julia & Husband Manny, and Victor Montalvo for donating their time yesterday to give this special thanks to our local first responders,” Lee continued. “Truly a rememberable [sic] day.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.