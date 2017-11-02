Bring on the real talk! Gabrielle Union opened up on Wednesday, November 2, about her and husband Dwyane Wade’s sex life and revealed that their intimate time requires heavy planning.

“You’ve got to space that out between games,” she explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Off-season, it’s a nice time, it’s a good time, it’s a very active time.”

During the segment, called “Wade a Minute” Union also described their relationship as “Yummy, mysterious and honest.”

The couple wed in August 2014 and recently celebrated their third anniversary with a getaway to Greece. “I fell in love with him, I fell in love with Greece,” the actress told Us Weekly exclusively at a New York Fashion Week kickoff party hosted by ELLE and IMG in October. “You know, every time we travel overseas we find inspiration for everything that’s going on in our lives and just being reminded to be grateful and have a good time. At the end of the day, if you can’t have a good time with your man or significant other, I mean s–t.”

Union recently opened up about the couple’s struggle to conceive in her forthcoming book, We’re Going to Need More Wine. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant,” she wrote. “I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

Union also reveals in the book that she has had “eight or nine” miscarriages. Following the publication of the book’s excerpts, Wade took to Twitter to support his love, writing on October 4: “My wife is one strong individual!!!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!