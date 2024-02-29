Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been hard at work opening a bar on Nashville’s famous Lower Broadway, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, named for Brooks’ iconic 1990 hit song. And now, the power couple is letting their fans see the whole process for themselves in a docuseries for Prime Video.

Friends in Low Places will follow Brooks, Yearwood and the cast of characters who joined them on the journey to build the four-story bar and restaurant from the ground up.

“This was so much more than I bargained for. With that said, what we have built is far more than just a business,” said Brooks. “This is by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on.”

Along for the ride are members of Brooks’ day-one touring team and an all-star hospitality group, Strategic Hospitality. The Goldberg brothers, Benjamin and Max, are the prolific family behind Nashville’s culinary and nightlife explosion, overseeing all aspects of the hospitality at Friends In Low Places. Joining them are Jenny Deathridge Bratt and Camille Tambunting, who are described as “the leading ladies of Strategic Hospitality and the brothers’ go-to, boots on the ground team overseeing the Friends In Low Places build out.”

For Brooks, the bar is a way to give back to the city that has given him so much.

“If you are one of the lucky ones who come to this town and receive its many blessings, don’t you owe something to Nashville?” said Brooks. “Garth Brooks owes a lot to Music City.”

And with Friends in Low Places, he’s paying it forward in a massive way. The 54,715-square-foot bar will be the largest on Broadway. The first two floors pay tribute to classic honky-tonks with bars, seating and plenty of room for dancing to live music. The stage is even outfitted with a Circle G emblem, repurposed from the Central Park stage where Brooks performed to a record-breaking audience of over a million people—the largest concert in the park’s history.

The rooftop, dubbed The Oasis in a nod to a Brooks song lyric, is beach themed with 10-foot-tall palm trees and two bars, plus unmatched panoramic views of Music City.

The third-floor houses intimate private event spaces, echoing the cozy atmosphere of the country music couple’s home.

The menu throughout Friends in Low Places will feature some of Brooks’ favorites as developed by a very special chef — Trisha Yearwood. The host of Food Network’s Trisha’s Southern Kitchen and bestselling cookbook author is dishing out traditional Southern fare inspired by the meals she and her family love the most.

“We started down this road fueled by passion, dedication and a shared vision,” said Yearwood. “I’m really proud of the team that has built the Friends Bar and Honky Tonk. We are excited to share the culmination of everyone’s efforts. It’s even bigger than we dreamed.”

Friends in Low Places premieres March 7 on Prime Video.