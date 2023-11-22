Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are deeply in love — and they don’t miss a chance to say it.

The pair tied the knot in 2005, but they met nearly two decades prior when they were still married to other people. After forming a friendship in 1987, Brooks asked Yearwood to sing on his 1990 album, No Fences, which helped jumpstart her musical career.

Brooks and Yearwood didn’t start dating until 2001, shortly after Garth’s divorce from Sandy Mahl. Yearwood, meanwhile, split from her second husband, Robert Reynolds, in 1999. She was previously married to Christoper Latham from 1987 to 1991.

During a 2016 interview with Parade, Yearwood said she thinks her relationship with Brooks was “meant to be” and that their long friendship provided “a great base” for their romance.

Better Together

During a joint interview with Parade in 2016, Yearwood said that she and Brooks were together “99 percent” of the time. “We don’t spend very many nights apart,” she said.

Brooks added of Yearwood: “I just want to be wherever she’s at. I love breathing the same air she’s breathing.”

One Happy Blended Family

While Brooks and Yearwood never had children together, Yearwood is a stepmom to Brooks’ three daughters — Taylor, born in 1992, Sandy, born in 1994, and Allie, born in 1996 — whom he shares with Mahl.

“Garth has three daughters who are now grown, so we got married as a family — they had to accept me, we all exchanged vows,” Yearwood told Closer Weekly in January 2019. “So, our anniversary isn’t a romantic getaway. It’s, ‘If these girls can get together, we get together’ … and we try to [do that] every year.”

Why They Work

Yearwood cited her and Brooks’ “very deep respect for each other” as the foundation for their relationship.

“It’s the friendship and the respect that sustains you,” she told Closer Weekly in December 2019. “That’s the key, plus we laugh all the time.”

In Sickness and In Health

When Yearwood tested positive for COVID-19 in February 2021, Brooks was by her side.

“Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” Brooks wrote via Facebook at the time. “And anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.”

Her Biggest Supporter

“One of the greatest crimes in country music history right now: Trisha Yearwood is not in the Country Music Hall of Fame yet,” Brooks said during an April 2021 episode of his Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G. “That is a crime because I cannot tell you how many people have moved to this town because this woman’s voice drove them here. This is the greatest singer we have in country music, arguably, and so I’m a huge, huge fan.”

Through Thick and Thin

In April 2021, Yearwood exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Brooks were “better now than ever” after the coronavirus lockdown.

“I thought since we’re here and we ain’t got nowhere to go, let’s just attack some of the hardest things over the [last] 15 years that bugs one of us,” she said.

Yearwood confessed that, in past relationships, she was “really happy to bail” when things got tough, but it’s different with Brooks.

“In this situation, that’s not an option because this is the love of my life, you know?” she said. “So, you sit down, and you talk it through and that gets you better when you get to the other side.”

Friends First

“Because we are best friends — and we were friends a long time before we were a couple — we have that base,” Yearwood told Woman’s World in September 2021. “Sometimes when you are mad at somebody, as long as you are friends at the end of the day, that’s really important.”

The Thought Really Counts

Yearwood gushed about her husband’s considerate nature during a December 2021 interview with the website SheKnows.

“Garth is much more of a thoughtful person than me,” she said. “I think he wakes up 24/7 thinking about how he can make my life better, and I think about him maybe 20 hours a day. The rest of the time I’m thinking, ‘How do I make myself better or more grateful for everything he does?’”

Nothing Without His Love

Brooks opened up to Us about how much he relies on Yearwood while promoting his Tailgate Radio station in August 2023.

“I was telling somebody the other day, I feel so helpless because there’s nothing I [can] do without her,” he confessed. “There’s nothing I can’t do with her and there’s nothing I can do without her.”

The “Dance” singer added that it’s “a blessing and a curse” to feel “so free and independent” when his wife is around but “so dependent” when she’s not. “I don’t think she feels this way at all, but I know I do,” he said.

Until the End

Brooks got emotional while talking about Yearwood during a November 2023 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“The day I take my last breath on this planet, I’d love for my three girls to be around me and I’d love for the queen to be around me,” he said, adding that he “found [Trisha] in the past life” and he’ll “find her in the next.”