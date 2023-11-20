Garth Brooks adores his wife, Trisha Yearwood, and he wants everyone to know it.

During the Monday, November 20, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Brooks, 61, gushed about still being in love with Yearwood, 59, after 17 years of marriage.

“When it comes to the future, I think what you’re just grateful for is just one more day, right? Of getting to do this,” he shared while getting visibly emotional. “So I think that’s it. What I’d love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I’d love for my three girls to be around me and I’d love for the queen to be around me.”

Brooks shares daughters Taylor, 31, August, 29, and Allie, 27, with ex-wife Sandy Mahl. He added of his bond with Yearwood: “I’ve said this before, I found her in the past life, I’ll find her in the next.”

The couple met in the ’80s but didn’t start dating until 2000. (Brooks separated from Mahl in 1999 and their divorce was finalized two years later.)

Earlier this year, Brooks hinted at his dependence on Yearwood during an interview with Us Weekly. “I was telling somebody the other day, I feel so helpless because there’s nothing I can’t do without her,” he exclusively told Us in August. “There’s nothing I can’t do with her and there’s nothing I can do without her.”

He joked: “It’s a blessing and a curse that you feel so free and independent when she’s there and you’re so dependent when she’s not there. I don’t think she feels this way at all, but I know I do.”

Even after nearly two decades of marriage, Brooks said he still loves spending time with Yearwood.

“It’s just being together. That’s it,” he added about the pair’s date nights. “Just being in the same room with a woman breathing the same air. We don’t have to be doing anything together, but just knowing she’s there [is nice].”

Meanwhile, Yearwood praised the commitment she and Brooks have to making their marriage work.

“I was always the person in relationships when things got difficult; I was really happy to just bail. I was good at that,” she revealed to Us in April 2021. “So in this situation, that’s not an option because this is the love of my life, you know? So you sit down, and you talk it through and, and that gets you better when you get to the other side.”