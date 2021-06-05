Trisha Yearwood Recalls Freaking Out Over Garth Brooks Proposal 16 Years Ago

The look of love! Trisha Yearwood still gets butterflies when thinking about husband Garth Brooks’ surprising proposal 16 years ago.

The “Walkaway Joe” singer, 56, recalled the memorable moment during Us Weekly’s “Instagram Breakdown” episode, in addition to sharing stories behind some of her most “liked” social media posts.

“Well, that was the night that Garth proposed to me and I’m freaking out onstage in front of 7,000 people. But I did say yes,” she exclusively told Us while looking back at the moment from May 2005 when her husband popped the question. “Garth’s very private in those things. So, I was very surprised that’s what happened that night.”

The Georgia native, who wed the 59-year-old country crooner in December 2005, explained that she didn’t see the proposal coming because they were supposed to be honoring Brooks that evening.

“He got the statue unveiled at night and it had a wedding ring on it,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Hey, they made a mistake here.’ And then he said, ‘This is going to be standing forever. I want my wedding ring to Trisha on this.’”

The Trisha’s Southern Kitchen star — who first sang with the “Friends in Low Places” musician in 1991 on “She’s in Love With the Boy” off her debut album while they were both married to other people — also reminisced about a sweet smooching snap she posted in December 2020 via her Instagram.

In the photo, Yearwood’s face is blocked by Brooks’ famous black cowboy hat as the two shared a kiss on stage during a different memorable moment in her career.

“That was my 20th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry,” she told Us. “Garth came out and sang with me and kissed me behind the hat.” The photo was shared on social media in honor of the musical pair’s 15th wedding anniversary.

The Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family author and the “Dive Bar” singer’s relationship was strictly professional for nearly a decade before they became an item following their respective breakups. Yearwood was previously married to Christopher Latham from 1986 to 1991 and Robert Reynolds from 1994 to 1999.

Brooks, for his part, finalized his divorce from songwriter Sandy Mahl in 2001 after 15 years of marriage. The former spouses share three daughters, Taylor, 28, August, 27, and Allie, 24.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi