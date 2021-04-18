Trisha Yearwood Gushes About 30-Year Musical Partnership With Garth Brooks

Perfectly in tune! Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have been married for more than 15 years, but their musical relationship is nearly 30 years strong.

“We do have some things planned that I’m not ready to talk about,” Yearwood, 56, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 13, about the duo’s plans to commemorate their first musical success together.

The “She’s in Love With the Boy” singer first collaborated with her husband, 59, on “Like We Never Had a Broken Heart,” off her debut album in 1991. Six years later, the pair teamed up for “In Another’s Eyes” before becoming a couple when their previous marriages didn’t work out.

Now, the couple, who wed in 2005, are gearing up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first duet in July. “There’s a lot of me that feels like no time has passed. It feels like it’s gone so quickly,” she told Us while promoting her new pet collection. “And then there’s the other part of it, like, man, that was 30 years ago? I was a child!”

The Georgia native couldn’t be prouder of her debut album, saying, “The first album really has stood the test of time. And I’ve seen younger girls who weren’t born when that song came out, who know every word. It still has an impact.”

The couple have joined forces on multiple occasions since their initial 1991 song, including the November 2016 holiday album, Christmas Together, and the February cover of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Thirty years since their music brought them together, Yearwood admitted that the country crooner is still “perfect” even if some of the things he does drive her “nuts” from time to time.

“He really is at the end of the day, even when I’m mad at him, he listens. Even when I think he’s not listening to me, he is,” she said. “And he’s kind. He’s very generous and he’s very thoughtful.”

The Trisha’s Southern Kitchen star revealed that Brooks’ personality has “challenged me to try to be less selfish and to really think outside myself more.” She noted the Oklahoma native “really is pretty great” and is “always thinking about other people.”

Yearwood explained that her husband’s kind gestures on stage with her — he bows after they step out together — do pour over into their home life as well.

“He does call me ‘Miss Yearwood’ at home. And I’m, like, ‘Dude, like we’ve been together for a long time. You can call me Trisha.’ It’ll just be, like, ‘Miss Yearwood’ or ‘The queen,’” she said. “And I never asked him to call me the queen. I never asked him to bow. I allow him to, but I don’t ask him. I don’t make him do that.”

The couple’s chemistry both on and off stage could mean a full album of duets somewhere down the line for the pair, Yearwood told Us. “I think we love doing it. It was so much fun [working together in the past]. So, I definitely think there’s room for a full-on duet album,” she explained.

Before tying the knot in December 2005, Brooks was married to songwriter Sandy Mahl. The pair, who share three daughters, Taylor, 28, August, 26, and Allie, 24, split in 2001 after 15 years of marriage.

Yearwood, for her part, was married to Christopher Latham from 1986 to 1991 and Robert Reynolds from 1994 to 1999.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi