Lovers’ quarrel. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are getting through the hurdles of marriage together.

“We’re coming up on 14 years of marriage so we’re kind of in that stage where we have discussions that are intense, a little more than usual,” Brooks, 57, told Us Weekly exclusively at the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Gala in New York City on September 26.

However, the “Thunder Rolls” singer said that their disagreements help him understand a different viewpoint.

“I think how she inspires me is she thinks differently than me. And so it forces you out of just what you think you know, into what don’t you know, and to look over in there,” he told Us.

“I think what he’s saying is that he listens to me and I’m usually right,” Yearwood, 55, joked.

The couple told Us in 2018 that they are still in sync after over a decade of marriage because they “do most everything together.” Some of their favorite activities include working on their farm and building houses for Habitat for Humanity.

“You get to see your wife in ways you never thought you would,” the “Friends in Low Places” vocalist said. “I gotta tell you, there’s not a build that we leave that I’m not more in love with her than when we got there!”

Brooks also finds romance playing hockey with his wife. “Talk about being in love with somebody,” he told Us. “When you look great in full hockey gear, that’ll fill your heart right there.”

If the country music duo do have to be away from each other, Yearwood said they try to make sure it’s not for long.

“We plan our days if we’re gonna be apart so that we can get back together as soon as possible,” Yearwood said.

But despite some bumps in the road, Brooks still manages to surprise and delight Yearwood. He performed his song “Stronger Than Me,” a song dedicated to his wife, at the Country Music Awards in 2018. Yearwood admitted she was uneasy about the performance at ABC’s All Access red carpet pre-show.

“I’m like, ‘Why am I so nervous?’ And I realized it’s because I don’t really like surprises, and I really have no idea what he’s gonna sing,” she said at the time.

Brooks and Yearwood tied the knot in 2005. Previously, Brooks was married to songwriter Sandy Mahl from 1986 to 2001. The former couple share three daughters, Taylor, 27, August, 25, and Allie, 24. Yearwood, for her part, was married to Christopher Latham from 1986 to 1991 and Robert Reynolds from 1994 to 1999.

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

