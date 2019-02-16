Always together. Trisha Yearwood revealed the secret to her and Garth Brooks’ relationship after 13 years of marriage.

“We do date nights, but, honestly, we are apart maybe five days a year,” Yearwood, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly of her husband at the release of her new album, Let’s Be Frank, on Wednesday, February 13. “We really have made a conscious effort since getting married to not be apart, so we’ve toured together. If I’m doing something, he’ll be with me, even if you don’t see him, he’ll be in the hotel or around.

The Trisha’s Table author added: “And we’re not always together, but we’ve been married before, and we decided we don’t want to be apart. So [we said] let’s make an effort to make sure that’s our priority and we’ve been able to do it.” (She was married to Christopher Latham from 1987 to 1991 and Robert Reynolds from 1994 to 1999; Brooks was married to Sandy Mahl from 1986 to 2001.)

Yearwood and the “Friends in Low Places” crooner, 57, might spend a lot of time together, but they still argue on occasion. The trick, said the Trisha’s Southern Kitchen host, is that “you have to learn how to argue well.” She also admitted that she’s prone to getting “real hotheaded quick” during a disagreement, while Brooks is “more calm” and “not really an arguer.”

The “Georgia Rain” singer noted that she’s “working on” learning not to “let it all bottle up and then explode.” Instead, “It’s really me learning to say, ‘Okay, here’s what’s bothering me,’” she explained.

She also knows the way to her husband’s heart — food. “He likes anything in one dish, which you can eat with a spoon and it’s the whole meal like a casserole or a lasagna,” she said. “Those are my go-tos for him because then he likes it the next day cold. He’ll be my little mouse eating it right out of the bowl.”

The country couple also opened up to Us about their relationship in September, with Yearwood saying they “do almost everything together.”

