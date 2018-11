Gone country! Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and more celebrities were the stars of the show at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, November 14.

While Urban and Kidman cried together after his Entertainer of the Year win and Lambert performed her No. 1 song with Jason Aldean following sexism remarks, there was still plenty that went on behind the scenes. Keep scrolling to find out what you missed!