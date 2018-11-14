A family man! Chris Stapleton gave an emotional speech thanking his pregnant wife, Morgane Stapleton, and their four kids after he won Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2018 Country Music Awards on Wednesday, November 14.

“I’m real proud of this award, and I try really hard to be a good singer, but I also … I want to thank my kids who put up with me being gone quite a bit and not getting to be as good as a dad as I would always like to be,” Stapleton, 40, said as his wife looked on from the crowd at the Nashville award show. “They’re out there tonight, and the twin boys and the new one on the way, we … I love you so much and sorry when I can’t, you know, share it with all these people and I appreciate it.”

He added: “I want to thank my wife for always, you know, being my rock and taking care of me and making me … help me find the right thing to be and the right thing to do.”

Stapleton also took home the award for “Broken Halo” for Song and Single of the year during Wednesday’s broadcast.

Earlier this month, the “Tennessee Whiskey” crooner announced Morgane was expecting their fifth child.

“I’ve got an announcement to make. Some of you may know that we have four children,” he told the audience at his Madison Square Garden in NYC on November 2. “We just had twins, about seven months ago. Now there’s four of us, but we’re gonna make it five!”

Morgane was all smiles on onstage with her husband as he made the pregnancy announcement.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2007, welcomed twin boys in March.

“We’re so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family,” Morgane wrote on April 18 via Instagram. “We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses & doctors at Centennial Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Nashville. At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the nicu & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy. Words cannot express our gratitude for you all & what you did for our family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!”

The duo are also parents of an 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old boy.

