In it together! Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman shared a super sweet moment after the singer took home Entertainer of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 14.

The couple were clearly shocked when presenter Lionel Richie called out Urban’s name. They shared a long embrace, with the 51-year-old Big Little Lies star adorably rubbing her husband’s back and telling him, “I love you so much,” before he took the stage.

Urban, 51, wiped away tears as he began his acceptance speech, and Kidman had watery eyes herself as she proudly watched her husband speak. “Baby girl, I love you so much, thank you,” he told the Oscar winner. “I’m shocked, beyond shocked.”

The “Female” singer gave a special shout-out to the pair’s daughters, Sunday, 10, and Faith, 7, too. “Our girls at home, Fife and Munchkin, I love you. Thank you for supporting Daddy and loving me through all of what I do. Same with you, baby girl,” he said, pointing out Kidman again. “You make it all worthwhile.”

Urban concluded by paying tribute to his late father, who died in December 2015. “Above all, just God, I thank you so much for the blessings of this. I wish my dad was alive to see this, but I think he’s watching over me tonight,” he noted. “And I just feel very, very blessed, very grateful that I get to do what I do and thank you to all of you for coming out and God bless country music. God bless you all.”

Kidman was by her husband’s side throughout the night and danced along as he performed “Never Comin Down.” Urban beat out Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney for the night’s top honor.

