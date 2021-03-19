Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood celebrated a milestone wedding anniversary amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and their time together in quarantine helped make their union even stronger.

“I think 99.9 percent of the people wouldn’t have done what I do, but I thought since we’re here and we ain’t got nowhere to go, let’s just attack some of the hardest things over the 15 years that bugs one of us,” the “Friends in Low Places” singer, 59, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, March 19. “It was like living in a little house [where] you couldn’t go anywhere, so you couldn’t walk away from the conversation.”

Brooks said the strategy worked out “great” for him and the “Walkaway Joe” songstress, 56, explaining to guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss, “I think we came out on the other end even closer and tighter than we were when we went in.”

When Yearwood joined the conversation, she joked that she “did try to get away from” tough conversations with her husband. In the end, however, she was glad that they were able to talk it out.

“If Garth starts a conversation with, ‘Hey, I don’t want to offend you,’ you just know. I can’t wait to see what’s coming,” she said with a laugh. “But we spent basically this whole year [together]. We’ve never been together [this long]. … There’s nowhere to run, and it’s good. If you can talk about the hard stuff, it’s good.”

The Georgia native promised viewers that the couple are “in this for the long haul” before turning to the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and saying, “You’re stuck with me.”

Brooks and Yearwood faced another bump in the road in February when she tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She said on Ellen on Friday that she is back to feeling “sassy again” after recovering from the deadly disease.

“She’s doing great,” the “Dive Bar” crooner added of his wife, whom he married in December 2005. “I’m not a guy that believes in pyramids or stars lining up and stuff, but I do believe in the power of prayer. And I think the second that everybody knew she was facing this thing, here came all the thoughts and all the prayers, and it worked. And she’s more gorgeous than she’s ever been. She seems to be 100 percent.”

Brooks was previously married to songwriter Sandy Mahl from 1986 to 2001. The exes share three daughters: Taylor, 28, August, 26, and Allie, 24.