



Doing good together! Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are pairing up with President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, for Habitat and Humanity, and during the collaboration, the country star was blown away by both the Carter family and the former first lady.

“This is the power couple. This is who you want to be like on the site, off the site, swinging a hammer, not swinging a hammer, in politics, out of politics. These are the people you want to be like,” Brooks, 57, said about working alongside the former president and his wife. “They’ve been married 74 years. Me and Trish were doing the math last night. I’ll be 123 on our 74th anniversary. They’re a walking example of love, of service and of what that brings back. They’re also a walking example of who we are around them. So it’s cool to get to be a part of this, it’s cool to get to be a part of Habitat and it’s cool to get to be a part of the community.”

The two-time Grammy winner’s latest build with Habitat for Humanity will serve a total of 59 Nashville families. For Brooks, it’s no surprise that how wife of 13 years, Yearwood, 55, wanted to be part of it.

“Well, if you know Ms. Yearwood, she’s always doing something for other people. That’s just who she is,” he said of the three-time Grammy winner. “Whether it’s Habitat or somewhere else, she’s always going that way. But I think we came to Habitat like everybody else did. We thought we were supposed to hold a hammer, take a couple of pictures. Ms. Yearwood starts swinging that hammer and you could not get her to leave! So I stayed with her and that first day turned into eight hours and then she didn’t want to leave. She wanted to help clean up and she was hooked. So that’s just it. I think if you’re married to someone who’s kind, you see that service makes them glow and grow. I’m very proud to watch her from a distance and then also to stand right next to her and swing a hammer right next to her.”

Plus, Brooks couldn’t help but admit that his wife looked “gorgeous” even while getting her hands dirty.

“That tool belt, that hard hat, everything. She is gorgeous anyway — they call her the nail gun diva — but when she’s in her full sweat and everything and swinging that hammer, yes, she is more than sexy,” he gushed.

The Oklahoma native also revealed that he’s impressed regularly by Yearwood and her many talents. In addition to selling more than 15 million records, she’s published three cookbooks and hosts a Food Network cooking show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, which is currently in season 12.

“You can come out here and watch her swing a hammer, you can go home and watch her cook something that’s incredible. She’s got many gifts,” the former Voice mentor said. “The crazy thing is, again, I think it’s the service inside of her because she calls it therapy and she calls it ‘feeling good’ when she cooks. She calls it ‘feeling good’ when she works. … You can’t outwork her!”

Brooks and Yearwood married in 2005. He was previously married to songwriter Sandy Mahl and the former couple share daughters Taylor, 27, August, 25, and Allie, 24. Yearwood was previously married to Christopher Latham from 1986 to 1991 and Robert Reynolds from 1994 to 1999.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

