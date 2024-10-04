Garth Brooks Forging Ahead with Vegas Residency Dates Amid Allegations

In the face of allegations of rape and sexual assault, Garth Brooks says the show must go on.

Brooks, 62, will still perform his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this weekend despite being accused of assault and battery by a former hairstylist on Thursday, October 3.

The country singer has concerts scheduled on Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6, both of which are sold out. A rep for the venue told Us Weekly that there are no plans to cancel the shows.

In addition, the venue said it is not aware of any fans attempting to sell their tickets for the concerts in response to yesterday’s news. On secondary ticket app Stubhub, the cheapest ticket for the Saturday show is $117 while the most expensive is $697.

Related: Garth Brooks‘ Ups and Downs Over the Years: A Timeline SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images Country singer Garth Brooks has faced ups and downs throughout his career. Brooks rose to fame in 1989 with the release of his self-titled debut album. He has since gone on to earn two Grammy Awards, 23 Academy of Country Music Awards, two CMT Awards, 10 CMA Awards and many […]

Brooks’ residency in Vegas extends to the first weekend of March 2025.

Just hours after the allegations against Brooks went public, the singer took to the Colosseum stage for a performance that he called cathartic.

“If there was ever a night that I really needed this, TONIGHT was that night!” Brooks captioned an Instagram post Friday, October 5. “Thank you for my life!!!!! love, g.”

In a lawsuit filed by an individual referred to as “Jane Roe,” Brooks is accused of raping the woman during a 2019 work trip. The woman alleged the incident happened when she worked as a hairstylist with Brooks and his wife, country singer Trisha Yearwood.

Brooks is also accused of offering a threesome with Yearwood, 60, and sending the woman sexually explicit text messages.

Related: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood‘s Relationship Timeline Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are one of the country music’s most famous couples, but they’ve definitely had their ups and downs. “People thought, ‘Well, two celebrities who are in the same business, they won’t last,'” Yearwood exclusively told Us Weekly in 2018. “I’m invested in this family, this is what I want for myself […]

Shortly after the lawsuit went public, Brooks vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly.

“For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face,” Brooks said. “Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another,” he continued. “We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.”

The statement continued, “I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.”