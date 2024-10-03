Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks seemingly put on a united front days before the “Friends in Low Places” singer’s sexual assault lawsuit made headlines.

“We show up to do the work, but what we all leave with is SO much more,” Brooks, 62, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 1, in a shared post tagging Yearwood, 60, and Habitat for Humanity’s profiles. “Kicking off the build for @habitatforhumanity Carter Work project 2024. As they say, Home is the key and love never quits! To everyone building with us, today was a GREAT Day 1!!! Love, g & TY.”

The post also included a snap of Brooks and Yearwood, who have been Habitat Humanitarians since 2016, walking through a Habitat for Humanity project site. As the couple walked along the dirt path, they held hands and gazed at each other.

The pair, who have been married since 2005, also shared additional photos with President Jimmy Carter while volunteering for the housing nonprofit. They both gushed about working with the political figure, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, over the years.

“Your work has impacted the world and your heart continues to change lives, ours included. Grateful to be on your Carter Work Project @habitatforhumanity build this week with many others,” the twosome captioned the slideshow. “Thank you for inspiring all of us to give more and love more! It’s an honor to be your friend. Love, Garth and Trisha.”

One month prior, Brooks also shared a sweet post paying tribute to his wife in honor of her 60th birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Trisha!!! You look better than ever, you ARE better than ever and I love you MORE than ever…love, me,” he wrote via Instagram on September 16 alongside a black and white shot of Yearwood laughing in front of the camera.

Yearwood and Brooks started off as friends before their connection turned romantic. Before getting together, Yearwood was married twice, once to Chris Latham from 1987 to 1991 and Robert Reynolds from 1994 to 2000. Brooks, for his part, wed ex-wife Sandy Mahl in 1986. The exes, who share three daughters, finalized their divorce in 2001.

In 2005, Brooks proposed on stage to Yearwood. They tied the knot that same year. Since their nuptials, Yearwood and Brooks have stuck by one another through their highs and lows.

News broke on Thursday, October 3, that a woman, referred to by the name “Jane Roe,” accused Brooks of sexual assault and battery. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Roe claimed that she was hired by Brooks and Yearwood to be a hairstylist and makeup artist in 2017.

In the filing, Roe alleged that Brooks raped her during a 2019 work trip. In addition to the sexual assault allegations, Roe claimed that Brooks sent her sexually explicit text messages, repeatedly exposed his genitals and buttocks to her and discussed his sexual fantasies in front of her. The woman also claimed Brooks made “repeated remarks” about “having a threesome” with Yearwood.

Brooks denied the allegations in the paperwork. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.