A woman who once worked as a hairstylist and makeup artist for Garth Brooks says the country singer would make “repeated remarks” to her about “having a threesome” with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

It’s one of a series of accusations that the hairstylist, identified as Jane Roe, made in a complaint filed Thursday in a state court in California. She also accused Brooks, 62, of sexual assault and battery, detailing several incidents, including an alleged rape in a hotel room in 2019.

“Mr. Doe is desperate to prevent his millions of fans from learning about the horrific things he has said and done to a junior female employee who did nothing to deserve such treatment,” the complaint said, referring to Brooks as “Mr. Doe.”

The suit states Roe and Brooks were traveling to Los Angeles together at the time of the alleged rape on Brooks’ private jet.

“Usually there were others on Brooks’ private jet but this time, Ms. Roe and Brooks were the only two passengers,” the complaint stated. “Once in Los Angeles at the hotel, Ms. Roe could not believe that Brooks had booked a hotel suite with one bedroom and she did not have a separate room.”

Once in the suite, Brooks allegedly “appeared in the doorway to the bedroom, completely naked.” Roe said she felt “trapped in the room alone with Brooks.”

In the time after the alleged assault, the complaint accuses Brooks of continuing to grope her and more frequently telling Roe his sexual fantasies, including the threesome comment.

Brooks claims the allegations are a result of extortion after he declined Roe’s request for “salaried employment and medical benefits.”

“Defendant’s allegations are not true,” Brooks’ lawsuit said. “Defendant is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit.”

“We are confident that Brooks will be held accountable for his actions,” Roe’s attorneys said in a statement to CNN. “We applaud our client’s courage in moving forward with her complaint against Garth Brooks. The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.