Garth Brooks was accused of sexual assault and battery and the lawsuit features some shocking claims.

News broke on Thursday, October 3, that Brooks, 62, was named in documents filed by a “Jane Roe.” The lawsuit accused the country superstar of raping a woman who used to work as a hairstylist and makeup artist for him and his wife, Trisha Yearwood. According to the paperwork obtained by CNN, the alleged incidents occurred in 2019 and Brooks previously attempted to block the claims from going public.

An attorney for Roe told CNN in a statement that Brooks’ alleged “efforts to silence our client through the filing of a preemptive complaint in Mississippi was nothing other than an act of desperation and attempted intimidation.”

The statement continued: “We are confident that Brooks will be held accountable for his actions. We applaud our client’s courage in moving forward with her complaint against Garth Brooks. The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music.”

Related: Hollywood‘s Sexual Misconduct Scandals While Hollywood may appear to be all glitz and glam on the surface, the industry has seen its fair share of scandals through the years. The New York Times and the New Yorker first published investigative pieces in 2017 that accused disgruntled movie producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual assault and harassment. Soon after, Weinstein stood trial and was […]

Brooks’ legal team addressed the allegations when he previously attempted to anonymously block Roe from repeating her allegations.

“Defendant’s allegations are not true,” his filing claimed. “Defendant is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit.”

The court documents claimed Jane Roe started to do Brooks’ hair and provided makeup services starting in 2017. She previously worked for his wife starting in 1999.

Brooks and Yearwood, 60, met in the ’80s but didn’t start dating until 2000. (He was married to ex-wife Sandy Mahl until their 1999 separation and their divorce was finalized two years later.)

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of the most shocking claims mentioned in the lawsuit:

The Alleged Assault

Roe detailed a 2019 incident when Brooks raped her in a hotel room during a work trip. She recalled Brocks was taping a Grammys tribute performance, which is why he traveled to Los Angeles with her as his employee but only booked one hotel room.

“Usually there were others on Brooks’ private jet, but this time Ms. Roe and Brooks were the only two passengers,” the filing claimed. “Once in Los Angeles at the hotel, Ms. Roe could not believe that Brooks had booked a hotel suite with one bedroom and she did not have a separate room.”

Indecent Exposure and Groping

In addition to sexual assault and battery, the lawsuit accused Brooks of repeatedly exposing his genitals and buttocks to Jane Roe, and claimed he would regularly change his clothing in front of her.

The unnamed woman claimed an incident took place in 2019 when she was at Brooks’ home for work. He allegedly walked out of the shower naked and “grabbed her hands and forced them” onto his genitals while speaking to her with sexually explicit and vulgar language.

Related: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood‘s Relationship Timeline Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are one of the country music’s most famous couples, but they’ve definitely had their ups and downs. “People thought, ‘Well, two celebrities who are in the same business, they won’t last,'” Yearwood exclusively told Us Weekly in 2018. “I’m invested in this family, this is what I want for myself […]

The Alleged Threesome Fantasy

Roe claimed that after Brooks sexually assaulted her, he continued to speak about his sexual fantasies and would physically grope her. The complaint noted “repeated remarks” from Brooks about “having a threesome” with his wife.

Explicit Texts

The documents also made reference to sexually explicit text messages that were sent to Roe from Brooks in which he would speak about sex and share his sexual fantasies.

Attempts to Block the Accusations From Going Public

According to the filing, Brooks previously tried to block Roe from publicly repeating her allegations. He denied the claims in a previous complaint he had filed as a “John Doe,” which had him listed as an anonymous celebrity plaintiff.

Us Weekly has reached out to Brooks and Yearwood for comment.