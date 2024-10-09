Trisha Yearwood remains a stoic supporter of her husband Garth Brooks as he faces accusations of sexual assault and battery.

Yearwood, 60, took to social media on Monday, October 7, to reaffirm her position, posting a photo of herself performing alongside Brooks, 62, during the opening night of his Caesars Palace residency in Las Vegas in 2023.

The X post captures Yearwood turned towards her husband, whom she married in December 2005, while singing into a microphone as Brooks also sings and strums a guitar.

Yearwood simply captioned the photo, “Love One Another.”

Yearwood’s post serves as her first public statement since Brooks was named in a Thursday, October 3, complaint in which an anonymous woman claimed Brooks raped her in 2019 while she was working for him as a hair stylist. (CNN broke the news initially.)

In the lawsuit, which was obtained by Us Weekly, the hairstylist (referred to as Jane Roe) alleged that she began working for Brooks in 2017 after working for Yearwood. Roe claimed that Brooks sent her sexually explicit text messages, repeatedly exposed his genitals in her presence and made “repeated remarks” about “having a threesome” with Yearwood.

Several weeks prior to Roe’s filing, Brooks anonymously filed a complaint against Roe to try and bar her from repeating the allegations, and in doing so denied any wrongdoing.

“The defendant’s allegations are not true,” Brooks’ filing read. “Defendant is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit.”

Brooks spoke out himself on October 3, publicly acknowledging the accusations. “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face,” he said in a statement provided to Us.

Yearwood and Brooks’ three daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife Sandy Mahl after divorcing her in 2001, have stuck by Brooks throughout the ordeal, with a source who recently worked with the singer telling Us on Saturday, October 5, that, “Everyone around him including Trisha and his daughters believe him to be telling the truth. Many around him think this is out of character and something he would never do. Everyone around him is shocked.”

On Tuesday, October 8, it was revealed that Roe’s lawsuit included an alleged screenshot of her text message exchange with Brooks.

“And that huge stick you carry! Roo-sevelt!!” Roe allegedly wrote in the redacted text, to which Brooks replied, “I’ll take that nick-name 😂💕 Thank you. I love you 💕❤️💕.”

Roe’s filing also claimed that although Brooks believed he deleted “everything on Ms. Roe’s phone,” some of their alleged texts remain on her phone.