Garth Brooks Lawsuit Includes Text He Allegedly Sent to Hairstylist

The hairstylist suing Garth Brooks for sexual assault and battery included an alleged screenshot of text messages between the pair in her lawsuit.

“And that huge stick you carry! Roo-sevelt!!” the woman, referred to as “Jane Roe,” allegedly wrote in the redacted text featured in the lawsuit obtained by Us Weekly, to which Brooks, 62, replied, “I’ll take that nick-name 😂💕 Thank you. I love you 💕❤️💕.”

As first reported by In Touch, according to the court docs, Brooks allegedly “used more than one cell phone, and sometimes would use different ‘names’ and email addresses to communicate with Ms. Roe. He would tell Ms. Roe ahead of time that it would be him sending her communications, under a different name.”

Roe’s filing also claims that although the country star believed he deleted “everything on Ms. Roe’s phone,” some of their alleged text exchanges remain on her phone. Brooks allegedly “encouraged Ms. Roe to speak in a sexualized manner to him” like in the text screenshot.

Among the lawsuit’s other claims, Roe accused Brooks of raping her during a 2019 work trip, as well as exposing his genitals and buttocks, discussing sexual fantasies and forcing her hands on his genitals after walking out of a shower naked. Roe further alleged that Brooks made “repeated” remarks about wanting to have a threesome with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Weeks before Roe’s lawsuit, Brooks vehemently denied her accusations in an anonymous complaint, claiming her “false allegations” would “irreparably harm” his reputation. In court docs obtained by Us, Brooks alleged that Roe demanded “millions of dollars” and threatened him with her sexual misconduct claims if he failed to meet her increasing demands, which included being given a salary and medical benefits.

In his complaint, Brooks requested a trial by jury and asked the court to award him “declaratory judgment that [the] Defendant’s allegations against him of sexual misconduct are untrue,” compensatory and punitive damages and more. Roe, meanwhile, called Brooks’ accusations an “obvious attempt at gaming the judicial system” in a separate complained filed on October 1.

“Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another,” Brooks shared in an October 3 statement to Us. “I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.”

As the Grammy winner continues to perform at his Las Vegas residency amid the controversy, a source exclusively told Us that his close friends and family are standing by his side.

“Garth is known to be a very kind and nice man, so these allegations are very shocking,” an insider shared on October 5. “Everyone around him including Trisha and his daughters believe him to be telling the truth. Many around him think this is out of character and something he would never do. Everyone around him is shocked.”

The source continued: “All Garth cares about is his family and his fans. He is a family man and is very down to earth.” (Brooks shares his three adult children with his ex-wife, Sandy Mahl.)

